Various News: CM Punk Breaks Down Wrestling Scenes in Movies, Jokes About John Cena, Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero Match Video

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared in a new GQ Sports video where he breaks down wrestling scenes in movies, including The Wrestler, Ready to Rumble, and Nacho Libre. You can check out that video below.

CM Punk noted during one breakdown sequence of The Wrestler, “To communicate, the easiest way to do it is just whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, or talk as loudly as you can so people in the cheap seats can hear you, such as John Cena.”

– WWE released a full Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero Falls Count Anywhere match video from No Mercy 2006. You can check out that video below.