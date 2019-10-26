wrestling / News
Various News: CM Punk Breaks Down Wrestling Scenes in Movies, Jokes About John Cena, Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero Match Video
October 26, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared in a new GQ Sports video where he breaks down wrestling scenes in movies, including The Wrestler, Ready to Rumble, and Nacho Libre. You can check out that video below.
CM Punk noted during one breakdown sequence of The Wrestler, “To communicate, the easiest way to do it is just whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, or talk as loudly as you can so people in the cheap seats can hear you, such as John Cena.”
– WWE released a full Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero Falls Count Anywhere match video from No Mercy 2006. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore