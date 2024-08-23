CM Punk Sees A Bright Future For Bron Breakker

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Fightful), CM Punk praised WWE Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker and said the future is bright for the young superstar.

He said: “I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him.“