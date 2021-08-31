CM Punk On Mentioning Britt Baker In AEW Rampage Promo, Being Nervous For His Segment

In a recent Instagram Live session with Stephen Amell, CM Punk discussed a variety of topics, including mentioning Britt Baker in his AEW Rampage promo, wanting to work with young talent in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on mentioning Britt Baker during his AEW Rampage promo and being nervous for his segment: “I didn’t know I was going to name check her either. I don’t know if I’ve fully processed it. I’ve watched it back once. It gave me sweaty pits and made me nervous. I don’t like watching myself. Honestly, got to be the top night of my career. Easily, hands down. What I really like about it is the fact that I am nervous and was nervous. The next thing is getting in the ring. I’m going to be a nervous wreck. I’m not going to be able to sleep all week, just like I was leading up to (the debut). Part of the fun is knowing this is going to be something special. We’re going to give the fans something they want to see and I intend to do that again on September 5. It’s so overwhelming that I’m having a hard time processing My hometown, sold out United Center on a rumor, ice cream bars. I’m back and it’s exciting. To be nervous about that and to say thank you to the fans and give them some ice cream. New t-shirt, new me. Everything feels great.”

On wanting to work with young talent in AEW: “Enough time has passed to where I’m almost out of the loop. I definitely know that there are people out there who are like, ‘what is so special about this guy?’ Trust me, I’m not the same CM Punk. I work for a new company now, there’s no reason to have a chip on my shoulder, but it’s still there. I’m still me. I see a lot of guys that have potential. Darby Allin, Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Brian Pillman Jr, Griff Garrison, Britt Baker. I’m not going to wrestle Britt Baker, but I might ask her about a couple of chipped teeth I got.”

On TNT sending him a care package: “I love the people at TNT. They sent me a care package like, ‘welcome to the family.’ Charcoal soap to wash my sweaty pits. The entire thing is wild to me.”