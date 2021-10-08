CM Punk Wants To Team With Bryan Danielson In AEW, Talks Which NJPW Wrestlers He Wants To Work With

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, CM Punk discussed wanting to team with Bryan Danielson in AEW, which NJPW wrestlers he’d potentially want to work with, and much more. You can read his comments below.

CM Punk on wanting to team with Bryan Danielson in AEW: “I think there’s a lot of good answers to that question, but selfishly, I want to tag with Bryan Danielson. I don’t know if anybody has ever spoken about this before, but before I left Ring of Honor for WWE, we were thinking about what’s next for CM Punk after winning the title and all that stuff. There was a thing we were kicking around with maybe me and the ‘ol American Dragon tagging up – just black boots, black trunks, kind of like a Bockwinkel and Stevens for a new era. Of course, we were both like, ‘Yeah, that sounds like something we could really sink our teeth into.’ I still think there’s potential to do that.”

On which NJPW opponents he wants to work with and Jon Moxley working with Minoru Suzuki and others: “I think there’s a lot of people in AEW that would be first in line obviously, but there’s guys I feel like are measuring sticks. I’m gonna get in the ring with Kenny Omega one of these days and find out what he’s about. Obviously, Kenny had these great matches with Okada. I think Okada is that measuring stick for New Japan Pro Wrestling. I also think Tanahashi is. Those are probably the two biggest names, and there’s the young William Ospreay. There are so many guys. It’s almost unfair to talk about them before I talk about all the AEW talent. There are just so many options, and it’s exciting. The Forbidden Door sounds corny to me – I’m like alright, I get it, but it’s a real thing. I look at a guy like Moxley and tell him every week, it’s not jealousy, it’s envy, which might be equally as bad. I’m like, ‘Bro, you get to work Suzuki.’ That dude is a legend. [Moxley] is having the time of his life, and it looks like fun. I’d love to get a taste of that.”

