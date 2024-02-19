CM Punk Says He Was ‘Burned Out’ Ten Years Ago, Came Back to WWE Because ‘Time Heals All Wounds’

In an interview with TNT Sports (via Fightful at UFC 298, CM Punk said he left WWE during as he was ‘burned out’, and commented on why he eventually returned ten years later.

He said: “I think it’s just time. Timing is everything. I wrestled for a very long time before I signed a WWE contract. I was on the road for ten years, zero time off. That takes its toll. I think one of the things that I never did before was try to balance everything out. I think a lot of fighters, a lot of wrestlers do that. Balance is kind of key. But when you’re young and you wanna go and you have to take every opportunity that comes your way, you can’t say no. Then after a while, you burn out. So I burnt out 10 years ago. I left. I did some other things. I got to do a lot of cool other stuff and then time heals all wounds. You slowly start to realize that a lot of the stuff that happened 10 years ago doesn’t matter. Different people come and go. Different people are in charge now. Maybe I can go back and it kind of fits like an old slipper. It’s good to be back and I’m super happy it happened. The way I came back and how big it’s been never could have been what it was without all the other crap. That’s just life. I woke up this morning, so it’s a good day.”