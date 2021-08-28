CM Punk Buys the Pro Wrestling Tees Crew Pizza

CM Punk gave a “thank you” to the Pro Wrestling Tees team after he set a new record for shirt sales. The PWT Instagram account posted on Friday to reveal that Punk bought the whole staff pizza, as you can see below.

As also noted below, Punk’s shirt caused the site’s servers to crash due to demand for his new T-shirt, which broke the record for most sales in 24 hours and also the best-selling shirt of all-time in just 72 hours.