CM Punk Calls Drew McIntyre A Piece Of S**t

CM Punk recently did an interview with Spiegel & Holmes on 670 The Score (per Fightful).

During the interview, Punk spoke about his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. The two stars will meet in Hell in a Cell this Saturday at WWE Bad Blood.

“People enjoy a good rivalry. I think Drew is a piece of shit. Asking me what I think of him is kind of a loaded question. You’re not going to get me to say anything really flattering about him. It’s a good car crash. I understand, people like to watch that. They like to watch a good blood feud. I like when the Blackhawks play…they don’t really play Detroit anymore. Minnesota? I like when the Cubs play the (White) Sox, a little crosstown rivalry. I get it.”