CM Punk Calls Out Autograph Chasers in Pandemic, Defends Jumping Into Crowd at AEW Show

CM Punk had a message for those autograph chasers that do so despite the pandemic, and explained why that’s different from his jumping into the crowd at an AEW show. The AEW star took to Twitter on Tuesday night, writing:

“Still in a pandemic. If you’re waiting at an airport to get stuff signed, you need to stop doing that s**t.”

When a fan showed a GIF of Punk jumping into the crowd at his AEW debut last August, Punk was quick to reply, writing:

“Sure is me, you c**t. At a show. Post vax, pre omicron, had to show proof of vax to gain entrance. NOT STALKING ANYONE AT AN AIRPORT OR A HOTEL. How stupid are you?”

