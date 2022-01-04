CM Punk Issues Challenge To Kazuchika Okada: ‘Here’s My Address, Come See Me’

As previously noted, Kazuchika Okada competed in a hard-fought main event at Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 1, and he’s set for another match at Wrestle Kingdom Night 2. But it appears that Okada may also have another future match to think about after a challenge from another wrestling star.

CM Punk took to Twitter to issue his own challenge to Okada by giving the latter the address to the United Center in Chicago.

“Here’s my address, come see me: 1901 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60612 United States @rainmakerXokada,” Punk wrote.

Okada said in a recent interview that he would like to face both Punk and Bryan Danielson before they retire.

You can view Punk’s tweet below.