wrestling / News
CM Punk Changes Up Ring Gear For AEW Rampage Match
September 23, 2021
CM Punk returned to his classic look for his match on this week’s AEW Rampage. Punk, who faced Powerhouse Hobbs at last night’s taping for Friday’s show, brought back his trunks for the match after he conducted a Twitter poll earlier in the week asking fans which they preferred.
The poll saw 74% of the 46,104 voters vote for trunks over his long tights that he wore at AEW All Out against Darby Allin.
Rampage airs in a two-hour special episode on Friday night on TNT.
Choose your own adventure…
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 21, 2021
Spoiler alert:
Punk dished the long trunks pic.twitter.com/7F8TzOTzck
— Diva Incarnate (@NYCDemonD1va) September 23, 2021
