WWE News: CM Punk Chant During RAW, WWE Filming Footage for HOF Video Packages, Scotty Too Hotty Praises Aitchinson

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– “CM Punk” chants broke out during the Batista interview segment on RAW in Chicago last night.

PWInsider reports that WWE has been filing interviews with various talent talking about the Hall of Fame inductees. This footage will be used for Hall of Fame video packages.

– Scotty Too Hotty tweeted his praise for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchinson and sharing a photo of a letter she sent him many years ago in response to him asking about which wrestling schools WWE endorsed.

