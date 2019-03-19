WWE News: CM Punk Chant During RAW, WWE Filming Footage for HOF Video Packages, Scotty Too Hotty Praises Aitchinson

– “CM Punk” chants broke out during the Batista interview segment on RAW in Chicago last night.

– PWInsider reports that WWE has been filing interviews with various talent talking about the Hall of Fame inductees. This footage will be used for Hall of Fame video packages.

– Scotty Too Hotty tweeted his praise for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchinson and sharing a photo of a letter she sent him many years ago in response to him asking about which wrestling schools WWE endorsed.