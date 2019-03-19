wrestling / News
WWE News: CM Punk Chant During RAW, WWE Filming Footage for HOF Video Packages, Scotty Too Hotty Praises Aitchinson
– “CM Punk” chants broke out during the Batista interview segment on RAW in Chicago last night.
– PWInsider reports that WWE has been filing interviews with various talent talking about the Hall of Fame inductees. This footage will be used for Hall of Fame video packages.
– Scotty Too Hotty tweeted his praise for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchinson and sharing a photo of a letter she sent him many years ago in response to him asking about which wrestling schools WWE endorsed.
Congratulations to Sue Aitchinson on being named this years recipient of the #WarriorAward. I wrote to @WWE when I was 15 years old, asking about wrestling schools. Sue took the time to write me back. I still have the letter. #SueAitchison #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/LDr6DigQhk
— Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) March 19, 2019