CM Punk & Charlotte Flair Praise Bayley After WrestleMania 40 Win

CM Punk and Charlotte Flair weighed in on Bayley’s big win at WrestleMania 40. Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women’s Championship at the PPV, and both Flair and Punk spoke with ESPN where they praised the new champion. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Punk on Bayley’s win: “I think Bayley stole the show. I left this place 10 years ago because I had to for a lot of reasons. But I was so excited about the crop of talent that was in NXT, [Charlotte], Bayley, Becky [Lynch], countless talents that I was excited to wait and get called up to the main roster … I was there live at the Royal Rumble to watch Bayley win a Royal Rumble and now I got to watch her win a title in her first singles match at WrestleMania. I am grateful for the opportunity to just be a witness.”

Flair on Bayley: “She’s been the backbone, the heartbeat, never wavered. Sometimes [she] put herself last, and to see her have this big win at Wrestlemania 40 and the audience, if you didn’t notice, were singing for her the entire time. I was just sitting there like ‘Man, the good guys do finish on top of the end.’ I couldn’t have been [more] proud of her.”