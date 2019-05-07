wrestling / News
CM Punk Co-Hosting Sports Network Stadium Shows This Week, Interviewing Jack Swagger Today
– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk and Sports Network Stadium have announced that Punk will be co-hosting Sauce and Shram 12:00 pm EST later this afternoon. Punk noted that he will be hosting the next three days of shows. One of today’s guests also includes former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger). You can check out Punk’s tweet on the announcement below.
Punk & Shram may have a better ring to it, honestly…
Tune-in as @CMPunk co-hosts @SauceAndShram at 12 p.m. ET, only on Stadium.
🎥: https://t.co/byPdJecAwA pic.twitter.com/DiieEm04xy
— Stadium (@Stadium) May 7, 2019
Cohosting @SauceAndShram the next three days with @TylerJacobsSTAD for the delinquent @drosssports! Watch on @stadium, or https://t.co/IjKCWQaKaZ
In studio today discussing @BellatorMMA we got @MikeChandlerMMA and @RealJackSwagger
— CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW