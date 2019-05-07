CM Punk Co-Hosting Sports Network Stadium Shows This Week, Interviewing Jack Swagger Today

– Former WWE Superstar CM Punk and Sports Network Stadium have announced that Punk will be co-hosting Sauce and Shram 12:00 pm EST later this afternoon. Punk noted that he will be hosting the next three days of shows. One of today’s guests also includes former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger). You can check out Punk’s tweet on the announcement below.

Punk & Shram may have a better ring to it, honestly… Tune-in as @CMPunk co-hosts @SauceAndShram at 12 p.m. ET, only on Stadium. 🎥: https://t.co/byPdJecAwA pic.twitter.com/DiieEm04xy — Stadium (@Stadium) May 7, 2019