CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and More Greet Fans After AEW Dynamite (Video)
Following the conclusion of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Ruby Soho all came out to greet the audience. Cody called out one fan in particular, who had tweeted before the show he beat cancer, and invited him into the ring. Cody then let the fan pin him while Khan counted to three. At one point Khan hugged Roho and so Cody and Punk followed suit by hugging. Soho and Punk also spoke to the crowd, with Punk thanking them for treating him like Indianapolis was his hometown. You can see clips of the segment below.
After #AEWDynamite went off the air @CodyRhodes brought a fan in the ring that tweeted earlier that he just beat cancer! Much respect! Amazing moment!!@TonyKhan @CMPunk @realrubysoho @AEW pic.twitter.com/fAjDd4VyWY
— Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) November 11, 2021
Awww! So #wholesome Hugs!! @TonyKhan and @realrubysoho and @CMPunk @CodyRhodes @aew pic.twitter.com/bYbV2DS6Pp
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) November 11, 2021
This is @CMPunk coming to the ring to thank the crowd! What’s cute is @TonyKhan jumping for joy of excitement as everyone chants for Punk! @aew #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WLWAufhCkX
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) November 11, 2021
Very kind and emotional words from @realrubysoho as she thanks the Indiana crowd! @aew #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/56M6MxoFu0
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) November 11, 2021
