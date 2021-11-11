wrestling / News

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and More Greet Fans After AEW Dynamite (Video)

November 11, 2021
Following the conclusion of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Ruby Soho all came out to greet the audience. Cody called out one fan in particular, who had tweeted before the show he beat cancer, and invited him into the ring. Cody then let the fan pin him while Khan counted to three. At one point Khan hugged Roho and so Cody and Punk followed suit by hugging. Soho and Punk also spoke to the crowd, with Punk thanking them for treating him like Indianapolis was his hometown. You can see clips of the segment below.

