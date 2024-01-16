wrestling / News
CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a face-to-face between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes plus more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following card for next Monday’s show, which is the final episode before the Royal Rumble:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* Chad Gable vs. Ivar
* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
* Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
📍 NEW ORLEANS
🎟️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/zswbsRLBsu pic.twitter.com/kbDIqdosbG
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2024