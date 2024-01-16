wrestling / News

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

January 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 1-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a face-to-face between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes plus more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following card for next Monday’s show, which is the final episode before the Royal Rumble:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
* Chad Gable vs. Ivar
* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
* Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face

