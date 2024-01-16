CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Face-to-Face, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a face-to-face between CM Punk & Cody Rhodes plus more for next week’s WWE Raw. The company announced the following card for next Monday’s show, which is the final episode before the Royal Rumble:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* Chad Gable vs. Ivar

* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

* Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face