CM Punk Does Commentary For Cage Fury Fighting Championships
CM Punk was back on television on Thursday night, joining the commentary booth for Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ latest show. Punk, who was last seen on TV at AEW All Out, made his return to CFFC’s commentary team on Thursday night for CFFC 114 which aired on UFC Fight Pass.
Punk previously made his debut for the MMA promotion at CFFC 71 in November of 2018 and was a regular until he signed with AEW in August of 2021. He is currently away from AEW and reportedly suspended after the backstage altercation at AEW All Out in September. There’s no word on whether he will return to AEW as of yet; he is currently out with a tricep injury.
Look who I found!!!!@CMPunk is back with me tonight on @UFCFightPass for a little @CFFCMMA action!!! LFG!!!#CFFC114 pic.twitter.com/tcTMAm5rip
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 10, 2022
Punk on commentary for an MMA show tonight pic.twitter.com/XDHFVICdsw
— NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ (@nhathaniel_h) November 11, 2022
