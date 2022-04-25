wrestling / News
CM Punk Set For Commentary During Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler On AEW Dynamite
CM Punk will be joining the commentary team for the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Punk will join the commentary team for the bout, which will be a qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and the first one-on-one battle between the FTR members.
You can see the announcement below, along with the card for the show:
* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler (CM Punk on commentary)
* Philadelphia Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* Wardlow vs. Lance Archer
* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Dante Martin, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson
For the first time ever, it’s a Dynamite dream match as @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR will wrestle each other one-on-one in an #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Qualifier Match!
Your special guest commentator: @CMPunk
Dax vs Cash on #AEWDynamite
LIVE this Wednesday @ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS pic.twitter.com/DHmu4xUnEa
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 25, 2022
