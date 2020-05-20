CM Punk Comments on Dark Side of the Ring: The Final Days of Owen Hart, Praises Owen’s Wife & Children

– CM Punk commented on Twitter on “The Final Days of Owen Hart,” the Season 2 finale for the Dark Side of the Ring wrestling docuseries. Punk noted that he had to take breaks while watching the emotionally tumultuous episode, and he also took time to praise Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, and their children, Oje and Athena Hart. They all appeared in the documentary episode to provide interviews and testimonials after having stayed largely silent on Owen Hart’s passing for the last two decades.

CM Punk wrote on Twitter, “Half way through the Owen Hart episode @DarkSideOfRing. I have to take breaks. Feel like I just want Martha, Oje, and Athena know I admire their strength.”

You can read 411’s official review of last night’s Dark Side of the Ring finale HERE. You can also read our exclusive interview with Dr. Martha Hart, Owen’s Widow, RIGHT HERE.

CM Punk quit wrestling and left WWE back in 2014. However, he returned to WWE programming as a special contributor and recurring guest panelist for WWE Backstage through FOX Sports late last year.