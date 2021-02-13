CM Punk Comments on Edge’s Royal Rumble Win, Scrapped Match With Benoit & More in Twitter Q&A

CM Punk has weighed in on several topics including Edge’s Royal Rumble win, a match with Chris Benoit that never happened and more in a new Twitter Q&A. You can see his tweets below along with some highlights:

On Edge’s Royal Rumble win: “Super stoked for him to get a second act. And jealous of his abs.”

On what was planned for his match with Benoit that was supposed to happen at Vengeance 2007: “No idea. All we talked about was beating the piss out of each other.”

On who he would have chosen for a stable if he had his pick of anyone in WWE at the time: “See: Straight Edge Society.”

On a match he’s most proud of: “2/3 falls with [Chavo Guerrero Jr.] almost went 60 to give everyone else time to get to the building.”

On who he would like to work with if he came to AEW: “I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.”

On training with Stephen Amell for Starz’ Heels: “FUN. Nice guy, and dedicated to his role.”

Super stoked for him to get a second act. And jealous of his abs. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

No idea. All we talked about was beating the piss out of each other. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

See: Straight Edge Society — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

2/3 falls with @mexwarrior almost went 60 to give everyone else time to get to the building. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

Nope. Put us in first and pay us the most. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

Would’ve been short. GTS, 1 2 3. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

jakobs wife premiering at @sxsw next month! — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021