CM Punk Comments on Edge’s Royal Rumble Win, Scrapped Match With Benoit & More in Twitter Q&A

February 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk has weighed in on several topics including Edge’s Royal Rumble win, a match with Chris Benoit that never happened and more in a new Twitter Q&A. You can see his tweets below along with some highlights:

On Edge’s Royal Rumble win: “Super stoked for him to get a second act. And jealous of his abs.”

On what was planned for his match with Benoit that was supposed to happen at Vengeance 2007: “No idea. All we talked about was beating the piss out of each other.”

On who he would have chosen for a stable if he had his pick of anyone in WWE at the time: “See: Straight Edge Society.”

On a match he’s most proud of: “2/3 falls with [Chavo Guerrero Jr.] almost went 60 to give everyone else time to get to the building.”

On who he would like to work with if he came to AEW: “I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out.”

On training with Stephen Amell for Starz’ Heels: “FUN. Nice guy, and dedicated to his role.”

