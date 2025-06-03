CM Punk Comments on Fans Chanting for R-Truth at WWE Raw

– As previously reported, R-Truth revealed his WWE exit after the promotion opted not to renew his contract. During last night’s WWE Raw, fans were audibly chanting for R-Truth during the show, something CM Punk acknowledged after WWE Raw went off the air. He stated, jokingly, “How dare you chant for somebody that’s not here,” playfully referencing how fans would chant his name at WWE events for years during his time away from wrestling.

You can view that footage of Punk commenting on the R-Truth chants below: