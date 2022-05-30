CM Punk Comments On AEW’s Momentum, Says ‘Only Nobodies Don’t Want Me Here’

During the post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about how well-liked he is backstage in AEW, saying that he believes that most people like him. He also talked about the momentum of AEW and wanting to carry it to higher places. Here are highlights:

On if people in AEW don’t want him there: “I’ve grown so wise in my old age that I’ll do my best to be as diplomatic as I possibly can with this answer. If there are people backstage that don’t like me, it’s a minority. If anybody says that nobody wants me here or nobody likes me, I like to say that nobodies don’t want me here and nobodies don’t like me.”

On AEW’s future: “This is the onward and upward trajectory that AEW has been on for three years. You can say with the addition of me, we’re doing better, but I look at it as like, with the addition of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole and all the talent that Tony brings in every day is a step forward. it doesn’t necessarily start with me being champion. To me, it’s a team effort. I like to say, if you want to go fast, you go alone. if you want to go far, you go together. This is very much a team effort and a team environment backstage. I couldn’t do this alone. Obviously, this guy [Tony Khan], did bring me back to professional wrestling so all credit to him. It wasn’t easy to do. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be the champ. I take great responsibility in holding that title. If I’m the face of AEW, then I’m the face of AEW and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to not just put more money in my pocket, but his pocket and everybody’s pockets backstage and put on the best possible show every single time I can for all of you.”