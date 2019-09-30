wrestling / News

CM Punk Comments On End of Colt Cabana Lawsuit – Says Cabana Asked To Settle

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, CM Punk and Colt Cabana have both agreed to end their lawsuits against each other, and there was no financial settlement involved. The suits were dropped “with prejudice,” which means that they cannot be filed again over this situation.

After fans began questioning him about it on Twitter, Punk wrote that he was willing to go to trial over the situation but it was Cabana that asked to settle.

He wrote: “Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb shit HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. I loved the guy. Would’ve done anything for him. And the irony is, if he just would’ve asked for the money, I’d have given it to him. Instead he tried to extort me.

