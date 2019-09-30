CM Punk Comments On End of Colt Cabana Lawsuit – Says Cabana Asked To Settle

As we previously reported, CM Punk and Colt Cabana have both agreed to end their lawsuits against each other, and there was no financial settlement involved. The suits were dropped “with prejudice,” which means that they cannot be filed again over this situation.

After fans began questioning him about it on Twitter, Punk wrote that he was willing to go to trial over the situation but it was Cabana that asked to settle.

He wrote: “Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb shit HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. I loved the guy. Would’ve done anything for him. And the irony is, if he just would’ve asked for the money, I’d have given it to him. Instead he tried to extort me.”

That’s my boy! @CMPunk finally rid of this hanger-on hack. Never have seen anything like this. Help your boy, do everything to get him a job and a “break” and said “boy” seeing he can’t milk his friend anymore…sues him. Ok. https://t.co/y6T2PsPJ2e — Lou DAngeli (@LDAngeli) September 29, 2019

Cabana is the sweetest and most genuinely lovely human being I have had the pleasure of meeting. I have witnessed the pain and hurt all this has caused since the Dicking around with your word, punk. The exhaustion, stress the sadness. Fuckitty bye you utter bawbag. Colt Abides. — Morag Fraser, Autistic and Proud m/ (@Moggy_Mog) September 30, 2019

Im not mr Stein, or Colt, but guess? To finish this, to be done with it. For his own health, so he can get on with life and cease hanging out with someone he loved who gut punched him. Been there. Sure, I'm on his Patreon, he brings me joy, always has. I'm sorry you've lost that. — Morag Fraser, Autistic and Proud m/ (@Moggy_Mog) September 30, 2019

That's basic legal advice though, dont speak or interact with the other side, especially one that has proven to be unreliable. Colt hasn't an ounce of greed or ill will in him. Sure, I'm ignorant. I can't know everything. But you initiated the settlement? pic.twitter.com/3RFD4ABftD — Morag Fraser, Autistic and Proud m/ (@Moggy_Mog) September 30, 2019