CM Punk Comments on His Return at AEW All Out, AJ Lee Reacts To Punk & Bryan Danielson
CM Punk defeated Darby Allin in his return to wrestling at AEW All Out on Sunday night. After the match, he tweeted an image of a 2013 tweet of his in which he said, “This poop just ain’t fun anymore” with the caption, “This s*** is fun again. #AllOut #AEW”
AJ Mendez (AJ Lee from WWE), Punk’s wife, reacted to Punk’s return on one of her Instagram stories, sharing a screenshot of her laptop while she was watching AEW All Out. A Twitter user shared screens from AJ’s story. During Punk’s match, she wrote the captions, “that was stressful” and “you still got it, CM Punk” and also wrote “now kiss” when Punk was helping Allin up. She also wrote, “huge pop also if kane shows up next time imma lose it.”
This shit is fun again. #AllOut #AEW pic.twitter.com/JwlV06hjJ6
— player/coach (@CMPunk) September 6, 2021
Lmaoooo I cannot with @TheAJMendez’s IG story!!! 😂😂😂 I had to share AJ, too funny not to… especially your caption with Kane! pic.twitter.com/scnhMCVQ9J
— 🍃🍁🍂🌎Amanda🌎🍃🍁🍂 (@i_am_apanda5) September 6, 2021
