CM Punk Comments On His Upcoming Return To WWE Backstage

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Backstage

CM Punk is set to return for the next episode of WWE Backstage, which will also feature Bret Hart. In a post on Twitter, Punk reacted to the news with a reference to Dennis Stamp in Beyond the Mat.

He wrote: “Proof that jumping on your trampoline with dumbbells works. I’m booked!

