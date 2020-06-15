wrestling / News
CM Punk Comments On His Upcoming Return To WWE Backstage
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
CM Punk is set to return for the next episode of WWE Backstage, which will also feature Bret Hart. In a post on Twitter, Punk reacted to the news with a reference to Dennis Stamp in Beyond the Mat.
He wrote: “Proof that jumping on your trampoline with dumbbells works. I’m booked!”
Proof that jumping on your trampoline with dumbbells works. I’m booked! https://t.co/4a6rKklYK0
— player/coach (@CMPunk) June 15, 2020
