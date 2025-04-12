– WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a post on his Instagram Stories, joking about his former rival, Drew McIntyre, who is now sporting an eye patch after an eye injury. He referred to Drew McIntyre as “Snake Foreskin,” comparing him to Kurt Russell’s character, Snake Plissken, from Escape From New York. You can view images of the Instagram Story that were shared on social media below.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will both be in action at WrestleMania 41 next weekend in Las Vegas. CM Punk faces Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match on Night 1. McIntyre faces Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on Night 2.

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.