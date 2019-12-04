wrestling / News

CM Punk Confirmed For WWE Backstage Next Week

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Backstage

After previously saying he was ’90 percent sure’ he would be back for next week’s WWE Backstage, FOX has confirmed that CM Punk will return next Tuesday.

Punk did not appear on last night’s episode, although Seth Rollins did and said he was ‘not surprised’ by Punk’s absence.

He said: “Look, to be honest with you, I’m here, he’s not here and I’m not shocked about that. But I think I’ve exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don’t think it’s going anywhere, I’m not shocked that he’s not here so I think it’s time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here. I wish we could have a face-to-face, but it’s not in the cards.

