CM Punk Confirms World Title Bout With Gunther Will Headline Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam
– Speaking to Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on ESPN’s Good Guy / Bad Guy this week, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed headlining WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, confirming their title bout will be the main event of Night 1.
CM Punk stated (via Fightful), “Me main eventing, I think it’s important for the title. I think it’s important for Gunther. I think the title should more often times than not always be featured in a main event.” He continued, “I’m looking forward to not only main eventing SummerSlam but stealing the whole weekend, you know what I mean?”
CM Punk challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on Saturday, August 2 at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. The premium live event is being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
