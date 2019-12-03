CM Punk Confirms He Won’t be on Tonight’s WWE Backstage, ‘90% Sure’ He’s Returning Next Week, Tweets on ‘Over-Prescribed Z-Pack’

– CM Punk confirmed in a post on Twitter last night that he won’t be appearing on today’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. However, he said he’s “90% sure” he will be appearing on next week’s show. You can check out his comments on the subject below.

Additionally, CM Punk responded to a fan tweet noting that it’s been six years since Punk tweeted out, “Just s*** my britches on Smackdown. Please RT.” Punk wrote in response to the tweet, “Never forget the over prescribed Z-pac given without prescription.”

Nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week) — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 3, 2019