CM Punk Confirms He Won’t be on Tonight’s WWE Backstage, ‘90% Sure’ He’s Returning Next Week, Tweets on ‘Over-Prescribed Z-Pack’
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– CM Punk confirmed in a post on Twitter last night that he won’t be appearing on today’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. However, he said he’s “90% sure” he will be appearing on next week’s show. You can check out his comments on the subject below.
Additionally, CM Punk responded to a fan tweet noting that it’s been six years since Punk tweeted out, “Just s*** my britches on Smackdown. Please RT.” Punk wrote in response to the tweet, “Never forget the over prescribed Z-pac given without prescription.”
Nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week)
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 3, 2019
Never forget the over prescribed Z-pac given without prescription. 👋🏼 https://t.co/tAb7HFkZus
— CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 3, 2019
