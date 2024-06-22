CM Punk Confronted By Bloodline On WWE Smackdown, Gets Backup From Cody Rhodes

CM Punk opened up this week’s WWE Smackdown with a promo and ended up being confronted by The Bloodline. Punk kicked off Friday’s show with an in-ring promo in which he took shots at Drew McIntyre for “quitting” WWE on this week’s episode of Raw. Punk talked about how they were in Chicago, where he vowed to walk out WWE Champion in 2011 and did so. Meanwhile, he noted Drew McIntyre kicked him while he was down for months and that meant he kicked Chicago, so Punk decided to handle things the Chicago way at Clash at the Castle.

Punk was talking about how McIntyre took his ball and went home when Paul Heyman came to the ring. Heyman and Punk commiserated over their longtime friendship before Heyman begged Punk to do him a favor because The Bloodline were here and Solo Sikoa considers every town to be “his” town, and they would be coming for Punk if he didn’t leave. The Bloodline did then show up and Solo told Punk to pay respect to the Bloodline or he would never get cleared to wrestle.

Punk asked Heyman what the favor he wanted was, and Heyman said “Take me with you.” Punk then teased acknowledging Solo and the Tongas, but said that the Bloodline wasn’t here; he just saw fake Usos and a cosplay Tribal Chief. The three entered the ring but Cody Rhodes hit the ring with a bat for himself and one for Punk. The Bloodline backed off and Rhodes demanded a match with Solo, who said “You’re on.”