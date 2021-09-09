CM Punk Gets Confronted By Team Taz On AEW Dynamite, Calls Them All Out

CM Punk’s next AEW feud appears to be set, as he was confronted by Team Taz on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Punk appear and talk about what’s next for him after his win over Darby Allin at All Out, only to come up against Taz’s stable.

After Punk gave a shot out to his wife AJ Lee, Punk said he was willing to let the crowd decide who he would face next. After chants for Jon Moxley and Brian Pillman Jr. rang out, Taz stood up and told him to keep Team Taz’s names out of his mouth. Punk proceeded to say that he would have any and all of the group, co-opting Taz’s “Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You” line. You can see clips of the segment below:

