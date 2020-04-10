CM Punk Congratulates Drew McIntyre on WWE Championship Win

CM Punk had congratulations for Drew McIntyre on his WWE Championship in a new video that hit social media. You can see the clip below that was posted by a fan to Twitter from what appears to be Periscope of Punk doing a Q&A and being asked about McIntyre’s win over Brock Lesnar.

Asked about the title change, Punk said, “What about Drew McIntyre as the new champ? Good for him! Congratulations Drew McIntyre.”

He continued, “I wish he would stop being so negative about himself. I see him say all kinds of things, nasty things about him. Like if he had been given an opportunity a few years ago, saying he would have sucked. That’s no attitude to have.”

McIntyre made the comment on this week’s WWE Backstage about how he wouldn’t have been ready had he won the championship during his initial WWE run. Punk is set to set to make his return to WWE Backstage next week.