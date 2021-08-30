CM Punk Credits Makeup Artists For Removing His Tattoos On Heels

In a post on Instagram, CM Punk showed the makeup process for his appearance on the Starz series Heels, crediting the artists who removed his tattoos for the show.

He wrote: “Jorie and Dwayne the real MVPs. Three hours everyday dealing with me asking myself if I put deodorant on today. Tonight on @starz episode 3 of @heelsstarz. @bonzsomerville KILLS as Vicky, Stone kills as Wolfgang, and Ricky Rabies makes towns, brüther.”