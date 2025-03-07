CM Punk Credits WWE’s Backstage Culture Changes With Improving the On-Screen Product

CM Punk says that the changes in culture at WWE has led to the on-screen product coming across better. Punk spoke with Inside The Ropes for a new interview and spoke about how the difference in backstage culture has meant that people are less guarded, including himself. He noted that the benefits have been shown on screen because people are enjoying themselves more.

“I just think you know the company has done, like, a complete 180, you know?,” Punk said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Like, the culture backstage is completely different now and it seems like people are less likely to walk on eggshells and a lot of people are just friendlier and enjoying themselves, you know?”

He continued, “I don’t feel like my guard needs to be up all the time; it’s different and I am enjoying it and I think that comes across on the screen, you know?”

Punk most recently competed at WWE Elimination Chamber last weekend in the men’s Chamber match, which John Cena won before turning heel on Cody Rhodes.