CM Punk Criticizes John Cena Not Having To Qualify For Elimination Chamber

In an interview with Good Guy/Bad Guy (via Fightful), CM Punk spoke about John Cena being named for the Elimination Chamber without having to take part in a qualifying match. Punk said he wanted to work with Cena anyway and especially wants to ‘slap the shit’ out of him at the Chamber.

He said: “He’s John Cena, he can call his shot. He’s busy doing other stuff, but he is spending more time here giving back on his way out and if that lines up with what he wants to do, I would feel fortunate if he picked me to do anything with me. Promo segment. There is history there, there is a story to tell there, and selfishly, I just like being around John. I try to hang out with him as much as I could backstage at the Rumble just because I know this is fleeting, I’m not going to get the time to spend with him, so I tried to spend as much time as I possibly could with him. I’d be a liar if I told you I didn’t want to do anything with him. I’m crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match, at least on a big Raw on Netflix or something. It’s a big deal to me. If I win the Elimination Chamber, I main event WrestleMania. Even that is not a guarantee. I’m looking at the Chamber like, ‘Oh, Cena has a bye? He just gets to be in it?’ Okay, Mr. Budapest, I’m filming Matchbox Cars in Budapest. I’m gonna just disappear and I get a gift. I want to qualify for the Chamber so I could slap the shit out of John Cena. That might be my last opportunity to do so. Mania is obviously a big deal, I’m not putting that on backburner, but he’s already in it and he got a gift because he’s John Cena? I’ll qualify and come after him.“