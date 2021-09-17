There was plenty of emotion surrounding CM Punk’s return to wrestling on AEW Rampage last month, including the visual of a crying fan in the stands at the United Center in Chicago. Well, it appears that the fan had an opportunity for another emotional CM Punk moment recently when he met the AEW star.

A photo recently surfaced on Twitter of Punk with the man at either All Out or another AEW event, as the man is wearing an “AEW All Access” pass.

As noted, after his Rampage debut, Punk defended fans who were emotional about his return, stating “anyone making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too.”

You can view the photo below.