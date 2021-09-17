wrestling / News
CM Punk Meets ‘Crying CM Punk Fan’ From AEW Rampage
There was plenty of emotion surrounding CM Punk’s return to wrestling on AEW Rampage last month, including the visual of a crying fan in the stands at the United Center in Chicago. Well, it appears that the fan had an opportunity for another emotional CM Punk moment recently when he met the AEW star.
A photo recently surfaced on Twitter of Punk with the man at either All Out or another AEW event, as the man is wearing an “AEW All Access” pass.
As noted, after his Rampage debut, Punk defended fans who were emotional about his return, stating “anyone making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too.”
You can view the photo below.
CM Punk met up with the crying CM Punk fan, this is why I love wrestling. pic.twitter.com/PB1py5HsEd
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On Fans Choosing Sides In Wrestling, Why Wrestling Isn’t Like Rooting For Sports Teams
- John Cena On If He Would Ever Wrestle For Another Company, Recalls ECW One Night Stand 2006 Match
- Notes On When It Was Decided to Have Big E. Win WWE Championship, Backstage Reaction
- Possible Explanation on Why Bronson Rechsteiner Switched to Bron Breakker From Rex Steiner