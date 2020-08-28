wrestling / News

CM Punk Reveals Which Current WWE And AEW Stars He’d Like To Wrestle, Says WWE Wrestlers Would Never Unify Over Anything

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
CM Punk recently did a Q&A session on Twitter where he answered fan questions about various subjects, including which wrestlers he’d hypothetically like to face inside in the ring.

One fan asked Punk who he’d like to work with in AEW, with the former WWE champion responding with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

“I think interesting people to work with would be Omega and the Bucks.”

Punk also weighed in on which NXT star he’d want to wrestle, and he responded with ‘Fergal’, which is of course Finn Balor.

When asked if WWE wrestlers should unite in protest like NBA players did this week, Punk said that WWE wrestlers would never be able to unite over anything.

“They would never ever unify and stick together for anything.”

