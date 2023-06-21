wrestling / News
CM Punk Receives Customized Chicago Blackhawks Championship
June 21, 2023
CM Punk was gifted with a custom Chicago Blackhawks Championship following his return at AEW Collision. As you can see below, Punk received the customized title from Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk when he was at the United Center for Collision’s debut.
Punk, a noted fan of the Blackhawks, made his return to AEW TV at Collision and cut a promo, while also winning alongside FTR in the main event of Saturday’s show.
CM Punk with the Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk. pic.twitter.com/CzzNNKrykc
— Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) June 20, 2023
A beautiful moment shared between CM Punk and Chicago Blackhawks’ mascot Tommy Hawk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxmLDoCL4S
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) June 20, 2023
