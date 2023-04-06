CM Punk Surprised Danhausen With A Gift Of First Spider-Man Comic Appearance

CM Punk surprised Danhausen by giving him one of the most iconic comic books of all-time in the first appearance of Spider-Man. Danhausen posted to his Instagram account and noted that he has been having a difficult time over the past month and that Punk surprised him with the “Holy Grail” collectible, Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 from August 1962.

Danhausen wrote:

“Hello, I’ve had a really rough last month with everything going on in my life and a great friend of mine @cmpunk surprised me today with my holy grail collectible from @elite_comics11 he knew I’ve wanted for a very long time in an unspeakable act of kindness amongst other suspected unspeakable acts of kindness. He will be mad that I posted this but I do not care, this is my revenge. I have a bunch more nice things to say but I will save it for now. Thank you Pepsi Phil.”

The picture notes that comic’s physical condition is not high, graded at a 1.8 out of 10. Even damaged copies of the book are extremely valuable, however. According to Go Collect, which tracks sales of comics, a 2.0 graded copy has a fair market value of $21,000 and has averaged selling at $26,516 over the last year.