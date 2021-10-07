CM Punk, Dark Order Members React To Return of Hangman Page

As we previously reported, Hangman Page made his return to AEW last night on Dynamite, coming out as the Joker for the Casino Ladder Match and winning. He will now get a title shot against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the future. CM Punk, as well as members of the Dark Order, reacted to the news on Twitter.

