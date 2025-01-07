CM Punk Dedicates His WWE Raw Match To Chris Bey & Chad Gilbert

CM Punk dedicated his victory on WWE Raw to TNA’s Chris Bey and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert. As noted, Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw’s Netflix premiere. He spoke with Jackie Redmond at the start of the post-show and dedicated the match to Bey and Gilbert, saying, “This match is for Chad Gilbert. This match is for Chris Bey.”

Bey is out of action following a serious neck injury at the TNA tapings in October, while Gilbert has had several bouts with cancer in recent years.

“46 is just a number. One through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you’re next on the list. Gunther, I’m coming for you. Cody, I’m coming for you. I’m Mr. October. I’m Game 7. I am clutch. I am the best in the world.”