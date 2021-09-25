wrestling / News

CM Punk Defeats Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage (Clips)

September 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk AEW Rampage 9-24-21

CM Punk was successful in his second AEW match, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in a hard-fought match on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Punk vs. Hobbs opened Friday’s show, and saw Hobbs take Punk to the limit before ultimately falling to the Go 2 Sleep. You can see clips from the match below.

The win makes Punk 2-0 in AEW to date, having defeated Darby Allin in his first match at AEW All Out.

