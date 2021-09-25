wrestling / News
CM Punk Defeats Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage (Clips)
CM Punk was successful in his second AEW match, defeating Powerhouse Hobbs in a hard-fought match on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Punk vs. Hobbs opened Friday’s show, and saw Hobbs take Punk to the limit before ultimately falling to the Go 2 Sleep. You can see clips from the match below.
The win makes Punk 2-0 in AEW to date, having defeated Darby Allin in his first match at AEW All Out.
Two epic hours of #AEWRampage: Grand Slam starts NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/STXfuYJ9j8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
IT’S CLOBBERIN’ TIME with @CMPunk on #AEWRampage: Grand Slam – Tune in NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xw3kgxHiGL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Send @730hook? @CMPunk
Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/9W3XR1DAlO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Pure confidence written on the face of @TrueWillieHobbs against @CMPunk – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/LzNoX7EmO2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Top rope elbow from @CMPunk, but it’s going to take more to put down the big #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/OdldjsZ3BR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Counter into a SPINEBUSTER by @TrueWillieHobbs – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CfpVDLGMZn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
Gone to sleep…a hard fought victory for @CMPunk against @TrueWillieHobbs – Watch #AEWRampage: Grand Slam NOW on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/W1gYlTJAIr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More On Attendance For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, How Much Merchandise Was Sold
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon
- WWE Removes References to Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Following Mainstream Coverage
- Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam