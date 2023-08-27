wrestling / News
CM Punk Defeats Samoa Joe, Retains ‘Real’ World Title At AEW All In
CM Punk picked up the win in the opening match of AEW All In’s main card, beating Samoa Joe to retain his “real” World Championship. Punk defeated Joe in a back and forth match to open up the PPV to hold onto the title. You can see some clips from the match below.
Punk has asserted since he returned that his World Title, which he was stripped of after All Out and thus never lost in the ring, is the “real” Championship. On that criteria, he has held the title for 359 days.
Ladies and Gentlemen, the match for the #RealWorldChampionship has officially started!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4timDQI
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3SbFoO@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5eTg6O2VpW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe is getting Wembley pumped up!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/Hw2JbjFzQr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Not so fast, Samoa Joe!
CM Punk is one move ahead!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/lHJDFOTgnU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
“The job is to beat me, not survive”
Samoa Joe is manhandling CM Punk in Wembley!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWAllIn@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/EBL9dHl5Yy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
CM Punk and Samoa Joe won't quit.
They won't stop!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWAllIn@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/lwJrmLwDXm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
CM Punk with a devastating roundhouse kick!
Can he change the momentum of the match?
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#AEWAllIn@SamoaJoe | @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/xJp0D8s9Yy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
