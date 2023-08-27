wrestling / News

CM Punk Defeats Samoa Joe, Retains ‘Real’ World Title At AEW All In

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In CM Punk Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk picked up the win in the opening match of AEW All In’s main card, beating Samoa Joe to retain his “real” World Championship. Punk defeated Joe in a back and forth match to open up the PPV to hold onto the title. You can see some clips from the match below.

Punk has asserted since he returned that his World Title, which he was stripped of after All Out and thus never lost in the ring, is the “real” Championship. On that criteria, he has held the title for 359 days.

You can follow our live coverage of All In here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All In, CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading