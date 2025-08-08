CM Punk Defends Charlotte Flair, Says She’s ‘Misunderstood’

In an interview with the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), CM Punk spoke about how the docuseries WWE Unreal gives fans a better look at WWE Superstars, using Charlotte Flair as an example. He noted that Flair has been ‘misunderstood’ during her career.

He said: “You’re taught to protect the business. You’re taught to not give away your secrets. So, I would like to protect all of that as much as I can. I watched all five episodes, and there were some things, of course, I rolled my eyes at and I was annoyed at. But my 90 percent takeaway was this was fantastic because you get to see like somebody like Charlotte, and it humanizes her. There’s the wrestling fans, especially the ones who are consuming this, the hardcore wrestling fans, they’re always going to watch, but they all have these parasocial relationships with us. They think they know us. I think this can kind of peel back the curtain a little bit to show you that, like, no, man, like we have real human emotions. We’re human beings just like everybody else. You probably don’t know us the way you think you do. And for somebody like Charlotte, I think who’s, you know, a lot of the times grossly misunderstood, I think this kind of softens her a little bit, and you get to see, you know, Ashley instead of Charlotte.“