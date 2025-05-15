wrestling / News
CM Punk Denies That He Hates Coming to Saudi Arabia: ‘I’ve Never Been to Saudi’
CM Punk is pushing back on the belief that he hates coming to Saudi Arabia. The WWE star did a live Q&A on his Instagram and during the stream, he was asked why he hates coming to the country.
Punk replied (per Fightful), “I don’t hate coming to Saudi, I’ve never been to Saudi.”
Punk has never been part of WWE’s shows in the country, in most cases at least in part because he wasn’t with the company at the time. He gained the perception of having disdain for the company’s trips to Saudi in a tweet responding to Miz taking a shot at him on WWE Backstage back in 2020, later deleted, when he told The Miz to “Go suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudia Arabia you f**king dork.”
CM Punk is trying to gaslight us about his thoughts on Saudi Arabia 😆
CM Punk via IG Live:
“I've never been to Saudi. I don't hate coming to Saudi Arabia.”#WWE #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/qbRQKqs5LQ
— Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) May 15, 2025
