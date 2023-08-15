CM Punk Reportedly Had Disagreement With Jack Perry Over Glass Spot

CM Punk reportedly had a face to face disagreement with Jack Perry over a glass spot that Perry wanted to do on AEW Collision. Fightful Select has a report with details on the disagreement, which happened early in AEW Collision’s run during their Canada tapings. According to the report, several people familiar with the matter called it an “argument” between the two.

According to people on Punk’s side of the situation, Perry wanted to use real glass for a backstage segment which was said to be going against production, doctors and Tony Schiavone, all of whom advised against it and noted that smashing real glass was a safety hazard. Perry wasn’t happy with that notion and Punk believed that Perry wanted to do it so he didn’t need to come to work the next week, which Punk sees as a problem in AEW. It’s not clear whether Perry not wanting to work the next week is because it was a dangerous spot, or whether Perry would have been fulfilling a needed date in advance as sometimes AEW films pre-taped segments to air the next week.

Punk claims that he was asked to step in and that he calmly told Perry that they don’t do that at Collision, and he could stay on Wednesdays if he doesn’t like it. Punk claimed that Perry was throwing a tantrum over not being able to do the spot and people stepping in to prevent it from happening. There were said to be guidelines put in place shortly after and sent to talent of different things that need to be cleared.

Several sources who spoke about the story agreed with the stance that Punk was claiming. Perry did not respond to the outlet when they reached out.