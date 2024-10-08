CM Punk Discusses Believing He Was Done After Leaving AEW

– While speaking to No Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke about the aftermath of leaving AEW following AEW All In London last year and the process of signing to return to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on leaving AEW: “When I exit AEW, I probably did think that I was done. That happened in August or September. I’m kind of chilling, and Nick Khan calls me in November. ‘When are you free and clear?’ I’m like, ‘Nick…I was fired.’ Very publicly. ‘I know. Certainly you’re not telling me that…’ He stopped himself and went, ‘Okay. We want to talk to you about coming back.’ I was like, ‘I’m on the way to the gym’ and I think I was flying to Atlantic City the next day for CFFC. ‘Shoot me times next week and we’ll get on the phone and talk.’”

On returning to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago: “Wheels just started in motion. You’re on the phone, somebody says something about Survivor Series in Chicago and you go, ‘Oh. We can’t get a deal done in that amount of time, but that’s the spot.’ How eager are both sides to realize it?(how eager are you?)As eager as they were. When we first started talking, it was the typical Rumble. ‘You come in for the Rumble.’ Me, being the creative I am, ‘I get it, but that’s what you do with everybody. Everybody gets that.’ It was a gift. Survivor Series is in Chicago. It’s in three days and one of those three days is Thanksgiving.”

CM Punk was victorious last Saturday at WWE Bad Blood, beating Drew McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell bout.