CM Punk Discusses Changes in His AEW Ring Attire
– AEW star CM Punk recently spoke to Abe Kanan for Chicago’s Rock 95.5 Radio Show ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
CM Punk on his AEW Full Gear ring attire: “I didn’t like the way they looked on me, they were a bad cut. I’m still struggling with how I look in gear and everything. That’s a process, trying to find the right material and the right cut for trunks and for long boys. It’s a process, man.”
Punk on his ring weight: “The last few years of my career, I was probably 210ish, 220. Something like that. I got a lot of loose skin [now], like a newborn puppy. That’s what weight cutting does for you.”
CM PUNK INTERVIEW LIVE WITH ABE KANAN https://t.co/6DG0CzIMMD
— Abe Kanan (@abekanan) February 1, 2022
