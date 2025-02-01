– During yesterday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar CM Punk was asked about working with WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, comparing his leadership to Vince McMahon Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on Triple H: “I think he’s receptive to other people’s ideas, whereas maybe Vince wasn’t. He was, ‘I’m the boss, we’re doing this and this is how we’re doing it.’ That’s great. If you run a company, you need somebody who is the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ man, and the final say.”

On Triple H surrounding himself with genius wrestling minds: Triple H thinks he’s surrounded, and oftentimes is, but a lot of really genius wrestling minds. If he has an idea or sees something one way, he’ll look at Michael Hayes and be like, ‘What do you think?’ He’ll look at Paul Heyman. These are people who have bonafide resumes and have literally done everything you could possibly do in the sport and their voices should be heard. Not all the time will everybody have this dynamite idea, but the best idea always wins in today’s WWE.”

Punk will be competing in the men’s Rumble match later today at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.