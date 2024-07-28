wrestling / News

CM Punk Discusses Potentially Leading a New Faction in WWE

July 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk WWE Raw 5-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

– During an interview with Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic-Con, WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed potentially leading a new faction in WWE at some point. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

CM Punk on potentially leading a new faction: “I’m not going to say no because you never say never. I don’t see it happening in the foreseeable future, but you never know what’s gonna happen. That’s the cool thing about where we’re at as a company right now. Creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I’ve ever been in. Ideas aren’t ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas.”

On being receptive to the idea as long as it’s good: “So somebody someday could have a brilliant idea that’s something that I have blinders on and can’t see, and I would be receptive to any of the ideas as long as they’re good.”

CM Punk finally returns to the ring from injury in less than a week at WWE SummerSlam 2024. He will be facing his bitter rival, Drew McIntyre, in a one-on-one contest. Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee. The event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

