CM Punk Once Again Distances Himself From Wrestling

In an interview with MMA reporter David Martin (via Wrestlezone), CM Punk once again claimed that he is finished with pro wrestling and spoke about fans that refuse to believe him. He will fight Mike Jackson tonight at UFC 225, where he is the +155 underdog compared to Jackson at -190.

He said: “No. That’s it. I feel like I’m an honest guy and I open up a lot to the media and I’m brutally honest. I’m introspective and I think a lot of people will give you shorter answers and I tend to talk and when I talk I speak so honestly people find these little things they kinda latch onto where they get super furious that I said that I can’t watch; but, 8 seconds of wrestling. Why are you mad about that? Can you watch a bad movie? Am I gonna get furious at you because you can’t sit through a bad television show? People just need to shut the f*ck up, worry about them and make sure their house is in order before they start picking on other people. I don’t want to wrestle anymore. I didn’t want to wrestle for like 5 years and the trial is behind me. How many times can I jump these hurdles and finally be like, look man, guys it’s over it’s done?”